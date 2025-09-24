Sinnett sentenced to more than 14 years in prison

On Aug. 29, a Grays Harbor County jury convicted 48-year-old Shawn Sinnett of Aberdeen on several felony counts including leading organized crime, trafficking in stolen property in the first degree, trafficking in food stamps, organized retail theft, unlawful possession of a firearm in the first degree and five counts of money laundering.

On Friday, Sinnett was sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison by Grays Harbor County Superior Court Judge Katherine L. Svoboda.

“Again, we would like to thank the prosecutor’s office and specifically Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Smith for taking an aggressive stance on these crimes that were committed and seeing that justice was served for our community,” the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Monday.

According to a Facebook post published by the GHCSO when Sinnett was convicted, during the three-day trial, Grays Harbor Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Smith proved to the jury that Sinnett solicited several drug addicts to steal from local retail stores, paying them a small fraction of the value of the items, and then reselling the items on internet sites such as Ebay and Facebook Marketplace for profit.

“The Sheriff’s Office is very pleased with the outcome of this case, and we appreciate the professionalism and commitment to justice that the Grays Harbor Prosecutor’s Office and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Chris Smith showed throughout the entire process,” the GHCSO said via Facebook at the time of the conviction.

Back in February, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Aberdeen Police Department and the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, served a search warrant at Sinnett’s home on Pioneer Road in Central Park and Sinnett was arrested.

Sinnett’s home was searched and a large amount of evidence in the case was seized. Home Depot, Walmart, and the Department of Social and Health Services also assisted with the investigation.