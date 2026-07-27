Search for missing kayaker Jeffrey Damasiewicz remains ongoing

Despite extensive search efforts, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office [GHCSO] has not yet been able to locate missing kayaker Jeffrey Damasiewicz.

He was listed as missing on July 14. He was paddling a blue kayak in the Chehalis River or its estuaries.

Deputies, search and rescue personnel, and partner agencies continue to actively follow up on every lead while working toward bringing answers to Damasiewicz’s family.

The GHCSO is asking for the public’s continued assistance. If you have any information, please call Grays Harbor 911 immediately. Even the smallest detail could make a difference.

“Our thoughts remain with Jeffrey and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release. “We are grateful for the continued support from our partner agencies, volunteers, and community members. We remain committed to following every lead and will continue providing updates as information becomes available.”