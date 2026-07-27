Aberdeen man killed in U.S. Highway 101 wreck on Saturday

William R. Carter, a 69-year-old Aberdeen man, was killed Saturday afternoon after Washington State Patrol troopers say he lost control of his vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The cause of the crash was “speeds too fast for conditions,” according to a State Patrol memo released about the incident. About 5:45 p.m., Carter was headed north on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 118 near Neilton. He then lost control, crossed the center line and was hit by a southbound driver.

Carter’s vehicle rolled over down an embankment, according to the State Patrol. Carter died at the scene. His passenger, Avalon M. Carter, a 75-year-old woman also from Aberdeen, was injured and flown to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.

The southbound driver, Mercedes J. Hudson-Morril, 22-year-old woman from Montesano, also was injured but drove herself to Summit Pacific Medical Center in Elma, according to the State Patrol.