Singing with Glee at Robert Gray

The Grinch made an appearance during the Robert Gray Glee Club’s holiday performance, much to the delight of the students. The big meanie was no spoilsport on this occasion, though, giving gifts to teachers such as presents of used string and chewed gum. One teacher even got a very thoughtful stack of unsigned homework.

It’s all in good fun under 5th Grade Teacher Joe Fagerstedt’s direction. The Glee Club is a loosely organized club of students who meet in his classroom during lunch period for the joy of singing. Each year they put on a holiday sing-a-long.

Also each year, Mr. Fagerstedt likes to showcase Robert Gray Glee Club alum and this year’s guest performer was Haley Fleming, a 2017 AHS grad and member of the original Glee Club. He said he heard her singing during lunch one day and that gave him the idea for Glee Club. She is now a vocal coach.