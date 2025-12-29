Shake off 2025 and ring in 2026 with a plunge into the Pacific

The 4th annual Unofficial Official Ocean Shores Polar Plunge is happening Thursday at noon at the Chance a la Mer beach approach. Join the Ocean Shores Senior Surf Club and the Ocean Shores Ladies Society as the “polar bears” will start gathering at 11 a.m., before taking to the water.

Local merchants have donated prizes for a raffle. Free tickets will be handed out before the plunge, and the drawing will be held right after everyone returns from the ocean. A cozy bonfire will keep everyone warm before and after.

The water temperature will be in the high 40s to low 50s. If you have any health conditions that may be a concern, consult your doctor beforehand. This is an all ages, open to everyone event; however, the very young or very senior may want to watch from the warmth and safety of the beach.

Make sure you bring warm, dry clothes and towels for after your dip. Costumes and good vibes are encouraged.

Last year’s dive into the new year took place on New Year’s Day at high noon, drawing approximately 150 spectators to the chilly shores. Despite the balmy weather of 42 degrees, water temperatures hovering around 50 degrees, and a wind chill factor of 11 m.p.h. making conditions feel even cooler, more than 60 brave participants, known as polar plungers, took the leap into the Pacific Ocean.

Material from Barbara A. Smith’s Jan. 4, 2025 story and the 2026 Ocean Shores Polar Plunge Facebook page was used for this article.