Sen. Chapman visits Summit Pacific to discuss rural healthcare

On Friday, Sen. Mike Chapman (24th District) visited Summit Pacific Medical Center to meet with Chief Executive Officer Josh Martin, members of the executive leadership team, and frontline caregivers to discuss rural healthcare priorities ahead of the 2026 Legislative Session, which began Monday.

During the visit, Sen. Chapman provided an overview of key themes anticipated in the upcoming legislative session and engaged in dialogue with Summit Pacific leaders about the challenges and opportunities facing rural healthcare systems.

Summit Pacific shared its legislative priorities, which include expanding access to care, strengthening critical infrastructure, and ensuring long-term sustainability for healthcare services in East Grays Harbor County.

Summit Pacific Medical Center serves as a designated Critical Access Hospital and Level IV Trauma Center, providing 24-hour emergency care, inpatient and outpatient services, primary and specialty care, diagnostic imaging, therapy services, and behavioral health.

“As healthcare needs continue to grow in the region, Summit Pacific is focused on investments that improve capacity, patient safety, and access to care close to home,” Summit Pacific leadership posted in a press release.

As part of the visit, Summit Pacific leaders toured Sen. Chapman through the hospital expansion project, highlighting the organization’s continued investment in the community’s healthcare future. Phase I of the expansion has been completed, and additional expansion is underway, with Phase 2 expected to be completed this summer. The project will enhance emergency services, increase acute care capacity, and create more patient-centered spaces to support high-quality, compassionate care.

“Summit Pacific appreciates Senator Chapman’s longstanding support of rural healthcare and his commitment to economic development in Grays Harbor County,” said Josh Martin, CEO. “These conversations are critical to ensuring rural communities have equitable access to healthcare services and the infrastructure needed to support them.”