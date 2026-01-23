Seeking designs for the McCleary Bear Festival button

The McCleary Bear Festival commemorates each festival with a button that features each year’s theme. For the 67th annual McCleary Bear Festival, whose theme is “Under the Sea,” Queen Zoey is welcoming submissions for the button design.

The design must incorporate elements of the Bear Festival, this year’s theme and year. Design may be mailed to McCleary Bear Festival PO Box 408 McCleary, WA 98557 or dropped off at the McCleary Timberland Library. Submissions must be received by March 1.

Design forms are available at Gordon’s Select Market, the McCleary Timberland Library or available online at https://www.facebook.com/mcclearybearfestival.