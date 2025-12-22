‘Seasons Beatings’ rocks the Seaport

Rogue Wrestling Attractions (RWA) staged its most recent event “Seasons Beatings” at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport for a raucous crowd Saturday.

It featured four highlighted matches and a grand finale tag team match with Aberdeen’s Big Nasty Logan and Mario Federici versus the duo Hellbound.

The evening at the port kicked off with a match between newcomer El Tigre ORO and the beguiling RWA veteran Christopher Ryseck. Wearing crushed velvet Santa shorts and a mischievous smile, Ryseck sparred with the crowd favorite El Tigre for nearly 20 minutes before falling to his speed and athleticism.

After the match Ryseck said, “It’s nice to be in the opener, the crowd is primed and ready to go. It was awesome!”

The following match between Alacran and Kris Marx was a cumbersome yet brutish matchup in and outside of the ring, culminating in an Alacran win after a body slam that finished off Marx.

In a jarring match between two 250 pounders, Celestial and Pascal Penguino, the pair performed strong and physical moves more than tactical finesse with much of their match outside of the ropes right in front of the crowd. Penguino won by disqualification after Celestial used a metal folding chair to hit the referee and then Penguino.

The last head to head match of the night was deftly performed to the delight of those assembled. The audience favorite, TNT Tyson Lee, took on RWA stalwart Luis Dellamorte. Their much anticipated bout was replete with skillful technique and fan engagement. Lee finished their match after executing a piledriver on Dellamorte and getting the three count.

The grand finale placed the duo Hellbound against Big Nasty Logan and his counterpart Mario Federici. As tag teams go it was filled with controversial calls and no calls but it lived up to the hype and was a crowd pleaser. In the end Federici swooped in from the ropes after a tag from Big Nasty Logan and saved the match for the hometown team with a fall.

RWA promotes itself as family entertainment and it delivered as all the entertainers engaged the young members in the crowd for support and encouragement and the kiddos responded appropriately and with vigor.