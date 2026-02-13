School levies, drainage district on pace to pass in February special election

Several ballot measures are under consideration in the February 2026 special election including school levies and bonds along with the formation of the Ocean City drainage district.

The vote count was last updated Thursday, Feb. 12 at 4:12 p.m. Of the 30,618 registered voters in Grays Harbor County, 9,018 votes (29%) have been cast. The February special election is scheduled to be certified on Feb. 20.

Bond measures fund capital construction projects and require a 60% supermajority to pass. Local levies require 50% of votes to pass and provide ongoing funding for educational programs that aren’t funded by the state, including extracurricular activities, support staff and technology.

Here are the unofficial results so far:

Ocean City

Drainage District Creation

Yes: 163 (81%)

No: 39 (19%)

McCleary

Replacement Educational Programs and Operations Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 382 (50.4%)

Levy No: 376 (49.6%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 3 (38%)

Levy No: 5 (62%)

Bonds to Improve safety, security and school facilities

Grays Harbor County Voters

Approved: 326 (43.29%)

Rejected: 427 (56.72%)

Mason County voters

Approved: 3 (38%)

Rejected: 5 (62%)

Cosmopolis

School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 278 (60.7%)

Levy No 180 (39.3%)

Capital Levy for Tech

Levy Yes: 281 (61.89%)

Levy No: 173 (38.11%)

Mary M Knight School

School Education Enrichment Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 10 (33.33%)

Levy No: 20 (66.67%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 191 (61.22%)

Levy No: 121 (38.78%)

Ocosta School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 638 (61.35%)

Levy No: 402 (38.65%)

Pacific County voters

Levy Yes: 116 (66.67%)

Levy No: 58 (33.33%)

Hoquiam School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 982 (57.13%)

Levy No: 737 (42.87%)

Wishkah Valley School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Yes: 155 (72.09%)

No: 60 (27.91%)

Elma School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Grays Harbor County voters

Levy Yes: 934 (57.83%)

Levy No: 681 (42.17%)

Mason County voters

Levy Yes: 20 (29%)

Levy No: 49 (71%)

Satsop School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 89 (78.76%)

Levy No: 24 (21.24%)

North Beach School District

Renewal EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 1,837 (63.34%)

Levy No: 1,063 (36.66%)

Lake Quinault School District

Replacement EPO Levy

Levy Yes: 103 (64.78%)

Levy No: 56 (35.22%)