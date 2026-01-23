Rupe graduates from the Washington State Basic Corrections Officer Academy

Aberdeen Police Service Officer Charles Rupe recently graduated from the Washington State Basic Corrections Officer Academy at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s Southwest Regional Academy in Vancouver, Wash.

Rupe finished second overall in his academy class for academics and combined academic/graded exercises.

Most notably, Rupe also earned the Guardian Award, which was voted on by his classmates, demonstrating who they would want to be their backup.

“This is a very high honor for an officer when their peers choose them for this award,” APD stated in a Facebook post. “We are pleased to welcome PSO Rupe back to APD where he will now complete his field training. We are very proud of you PSO Rupe.”

According to the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission’s official website, “This 400-hour academy is designed to provide training for employees whose primary job functions are to facilitate the custody, safety and security of adults in jails.”