Rogue Wrestling Attractions presents ‘Seasons Beatings’ in Aberdeen

Rogue Wrestling Attractions, Grays Harbor’s hometown professional wrestling company, will present Seasons Beatings on Saturday, Dec. 20, inside the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport Event Center, located at 500 N. Custer St. in Aberdeen.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the show kicking off at 7 p.m. The event is scheduled to conclude at approximately 9:30 p.m. and is open to fans of all ages.

Based in Aberdeen, Rogue Wrestling Attractions (RWA) has built its reputation by producing live pro wrestling events for the local community, featuring a mix of regional standouts, traveling talent, and rising performers. Seasons Beatings serves as the company’s final major event of the year and continues its commitment to providing affordable, family-friendly entertainment in Grays Harbor County.

The featured match of the evening will see former Harbor Havoc Champion Luis Dellamorte return to the ring against “TNT” Tyson Lee. Dellamorte enters the night seeking to reestablish himself following the end of his championship reign earlier this year, while Lee looks to regain momentum and make a statement in his return to Rogue Wrestling Attractions competition.

Additional matches will include Christopher Ryseck facing El Tigre ORO in a bout between a determined veteran and a hungry newcomer making his RWA debut. Fans will also see Celestial square off against Pascal Penguino, another first-time RWA competitor, in a matchup that pits experience against unpredictability.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions emphasizes storytelling, athletic competition, and live-event energy, while maintaining an environment welcoming to longtime fans and first-time attendees alike.

Tickets will be available online and at the door, with several pricing options:

Ringside VIP (Reserved Seating, Limited Availability): $50

General Admission (Age 17+): $25

Youth General Admission (Age 16 and Under): $15

Beer and wine will be available for purchase in designated areas for guests 21 and over.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions is a locally owned professional wrestling promotion based in Aberdeen. The company produces live events throughout the region with a focus on community engagement, regional talent development, and accessible live entertainment.