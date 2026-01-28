Road cleanup begins for Lake Cushman’s Bear Gulch Fire

Last week, Olympic National Forest Service crews began post-fire mitigation efforts along Dry Copper Creek Road following the Bear Gulch Fire.

Initial progress was made, including the removal of downed trees, clearing of drainage ditches, and repairs to road slumps. Restoration efforts will continue with debris removal and ditch clearing along Dry Copper Creek Road.

Copper Creek Road at mile post 10.5 and the impacted fire area remains closed to all visitors, including cyclists and pedestrians on the Lake Cushman Corridor/Staircase Road. Respecting the closure is essential for crew safety and allows work to proceed without delay.

The Bear Gulch Fire was 100% contained as of Nov. 6, according to the official fire update webpage managed by the USDA Forest Service. Since July 6, the human-caused fire has burned 20,232 acres in Olympic National Forest.