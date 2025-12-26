Ring in the New Year with live music

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor the next few weeks. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Dogger

Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.

Jonas Allen

McCleary Museum Event Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

Randy Hansen and Whyskey Creek

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Cronin Tierney

Wednesday, Dec. 31, Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 and 6 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub

36th Annual Jazz Auction & Dinner Fundraiser

Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters

Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting