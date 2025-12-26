Ring in the New Year with live music

By The Daily World • December 26, 2025 1:30 am
Aberdeen School District Jazz Auction and Dinner
Aberdeen School District Jazz Auction and Dinner

There are plenty of live musical performances scheduled in Grays Harbor the next few weeks. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Dogger

Saturday, Dec. 27, 9 p.m., Lucky Eagle Casino

Wednesday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. at Gray Goat

Shaun Beebe at Oyhut Bay Grill

Saturday, Dec. 27 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m.

GHC Jazz Festival with Duende Libre

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m.

Duende Libre celebrates the connections between jazz and music from Cuba, Brazil, and the Mediterranean. Their stewardship is a natural continuation of decades of dedicated apprenticeship with master musicians from around the world.

Jonas Allen

McCleary Museum Event Center

Saturday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.

Admission is by donation for this all ages performance

Randy Hansen and Whyskey Creek

New Year’s Eve Bash

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Cronin Tierney

Wednesday, Dec. 31, Friday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 3 at 2 and 6 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub

36th Annual Jazz Auction & Dinner Fundraiser

Aberdeen Bobcat Boosters

Monday, Jan. 26 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Annual scholarship fundraiser. Baked potato bar starts at 4 p.m. with the auctions/entertainment starting at 5. Live performances by Aberdeen School District students.

Galway Bay’s ABC3 Americana Music Festival

Jan. 30 – Feb 1

880 Point Brown Avenue NE, Ocean Shores

Appalachian, bluegrass, cowboy, country, cavalry – live performances, storytelling, southern style food, craft brews, bourbon tasting