Rep. Walsh testifies on bill to protect privacy of gun owners

Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, testified Tuesday before the House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee on House Bill 2235, his bill to clarify which firearm-related records are exempt from disclosure under Washington’s Public Records Act.

The bill addresses questions raised by the state’s new permit-to-purchase firearm law, which did not clearly extend existing public-records protections that already apply to concealed pistol license applications and certain firearm transfer records.

HB 2235 would ensure that personal information submitted as part of concealed pistol license applications, permit-to-purchase applications, and firearm purchase or transfer paperwork is not released to the general public, while preserving access for law enforcement and authorized agencies.

“HB 2235 is a small, positive step toward defending gun rights in Washington,” Walsh said.

“If the courts allow the state’s new ‘permit to purchase’ firearms law to stay in place, HB 2235 will protect your personal information from being exposed to the general public,” he said.

The bill does not change firearm eligibility requirements, background checks, or law enforcement authority. It is limited to how sensitive personal information is treated under public records law.

House Bill 2235 is scheduled for a committee vote on Friday, Jan. 30.