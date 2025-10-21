Registration open for the regional economic expo

The Thurston Economic Development Council, in partnership with Greater Grays Harbor Inc., Economic Alliance of Lewis County, Mason County EDC and Pacific County EDC, has announced in a news release that registration is open for the 17th Annual Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo, taking place Thursday, Dec. 4, at Great Wolf Lodge in Grand Mound.

This event brings together over 500 business, nonprofit, education and public-sector leaders from across the five-county Pacific Mountain Workforce Region, according to the release. Attendees will gain a comprehensive look at the trends, innovations and opportunities shaping the regional economy in 2026 and beyond.

The expo features an agenda of keynote speakers, panels and breakout sessions, including:

Morning Keynote: Lt. Governor Denny Heck

Economic Forecast Luncheon: Dr. Bill Conerly, noted regional economist

Breakout Sessions on topics including AI & the Future of Work, Energy & Infrastructure (PSE), Tourism as an Economic Catalyst and Rural Development Strategies

Tribal Enterprise Panel and EDC Directors Panel on Regional Prosperity, exploring collaboration across county lines

Exhibitor Showcase featuring innovative companies, technologies, and services driving local growth

New this year is “The Future of Rural” Pre-Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 3, a half-day deep dive into rural entrepreneurship, infrastructure, recreation, and place-based industries. During the main conference, a “Rural Development Strategies” presentation will connect insights from the pre-conference to broader regional strategies, the news release stated.

Attendees can register online at https://tinyurl.com/bdfhaebk.