Registration open for 4-H Sewing Workshop Series

4-H members interested in sewing can register now to make one or more different sewing projects with 4-H Quilting and Clothing Advisor volunteers each month from January through June. Each project will be small enough to finish in a day, and a variety of skills and techniques will be built throughout the course of the series. Projects include pillowcases, neck wraps, 9-patch pillows, reversible market bags, and more.

Participants can either bring their own sewing machine or arrange to borrow a sewing machine. Quilting fabric and tools will be provided, and a supply list will be available.

Sessions will be held from 1-3 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the WSU Extension office in Elma. Registrations are due as soon as possible, or the Tuesday before each session if space is still available. Since space is limited, a team member will contact you to confirm your registration before the workshop series begins.

Sign up by Dec. 30 for the first session on Sunday, Jan. 4. Register at https://forms.office.com/r/rzLsgAkQQp for the entire series, or individual sessions.