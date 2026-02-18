Raines accepts position with Community Integrated Health Services

Less than 24 hours after announcing her resignation as Grays Harbor County District 3 Commissioner, Vickie Raines disclosed that she has accepted the CEO position with Community Integrated Health Services (CIHS).

“I am very excited to take on the leadership role of CEO and work with an entity that provides behavioral health services to our five-county region,” Raines said via text message Tuesday evening. She added that she begins her new job April 1.

“Please join me in congratulating Commissioner Raines on her exciting new role as CEO of CIHS. Throughout her 26 years as an elected official, she has made an extraordinary and lasting impact on our community,” said Sam Kim, Grays Harbor County administrator. “Her leadership, dedication and service will be deeply missed, and we wish her every success in this next chapter.”

According to CIHS’ website, the organization started in 2017 with a focus on Medicaid-based high-intensity services for those with severe mental health issues. CIHS has since added traditional talk therapy services (with licensed therapists) for anyone — youth, families, and adults who are looking to boost their coping skills in daily life. CIHS currently has 115 employees across 12 facilities. Services are available in Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, and Wahkiakum counties.

Raines will leave the Board of County Commissioners effective March 31 after 11 years. She served as mayor of Cosmopolis for 12 years and on the Cosmopolis city council for three.