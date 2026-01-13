Pursuit reaches 110 mph before Aberdeen crash

A high speed chase early Monday afternoon led a Washington State Trooper from the Elma area all the way to downtown Aberdeen before the driver busted through a fence.

Stacey L. Choplin, 38, was arrested and booked into the county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. A warrant was secured for a blood test.

Speeds reached at least 110 miles per hour before the driver slowed for traffic on U.S. Highway 12 in front of Walmart before driving over the Wishkah Bridge and through the fence. A trooper deployed a spike strip before the crash.

In all, the pursuit took about 20 minutes, which “is a pretty long pursuit,” said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax.