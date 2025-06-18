PUD plans outages for South Beach, Queets-Clearwater

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers on Grays Harbor’s South Beach of a planned power outage that will impact over 5,000 customers.

The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 26 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Friday, June 27. The impacted area will begin at 1504 state Route 105, continue along state Route 105 (impacting all side and connecting streets) to Westport, and take in the entire South Beach Peninsula, including Westport, Grayland and Tokeland. In all, 5,135 customers will be impacted and will receive notification phone calls from the PUD leading up to the outage.

The outage will allow utility crews to begin a large-scale project which will involve moving poles off of state Route 105, as required by the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In preparation for this outage, customers are advised to take precautions with any electronic equipment such as computers, televisions, and microwaves by unplugging those items. You should leave them disconnected until after the power has been fully restored.

The outage duration of six hours is only an estimate and power could be restored at any time as work is completed. Therefore, it is not safe to do electrical work or repairs during that time.

Queets-Clearwater

The Grays Harbor Public Utility District is notifying customers in North Grays Harbor of a planned power outage that will impact 180 customers.

The outage will begin at 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 19 and is expected to last until 4 a.m. on Friday, June 20. The impacted area will begin at the Crane Creek substation, move north along U.S. Highway 101, and includes all of Queets and Clearwater. All impacted customers will receive notification phone calls from the PUD leading up to the outage.

The outage will allow the PUD to comply with a Washington State Department of Transportation request to move utility infrastructure to allow for fish passage improvement projects.

