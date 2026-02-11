Public comment period open for hunting season proposals

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is now accepting public comments on proposed hunting season rule changes as part of the department’s annual hunting season-setting process, a WDFW news release stated.

WDFW is proposing updated rules and regulations for 2026 waterfowl general hunting seasons and for deer, elk, moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat special permit opportunities. WDFW is also proposing new Washington Administrative Codes (WAC) language that describes the North Willapa regulated access area for waterfowl hunting.

As part of this rule making, WDFW is proposing eliminating 100 chronic wasting disease (CWD) incentive multi-season deer tags. This proposal does not reduce the number of regularly-offered multi-season deer tags, but removes tags offered through WDFW’s former voluntary CWD sampling program, the release stated. The voluntary program was discontinued after CWD was discovered in Washington and testing became mandatory.

WDFW is also proposing adjusting game management unit (GMU) boundary descriptions in WDFW’s South Central Region to reflect existing boundary conditions and current naming conventions, and proposing WAC language that clarifies that trespassing to collect shed antlers is prohibited and defining the penalties for doing so.

WDFW is also proposing updated WAC language to clarify rules related to both combination deer and elk licenses, participation in raffle hunts and Washington auction hunts.

Full descriptions of each proposed rule change are available on WDFW’s rule making webpage at https://tinyurl.com/436a7mtp.

The public comment period is open now until noon on March 12. The public may submit comments online at https://publicinput.com/w11502, via email at 2026seasontsettingcr102@publicinput.com, by phone 855-925-2801, project code 7602, or by mailing WDFW ATTN: Rules Coordinator, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA, 98504.

WDFW will also hold a virtual public hearing and director’s briefing about the proposed hunting rules on March 11. Members of the public interested in commenting during the public hearing must register online at https://engage.wdfw.wa.gov/r86556 no later than 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission delegated the decisions on these rule making proposals to WDFW Director Kelly Susewind.

Susewind will issue his decision on the delegated rule proposals in late March, the release stated.

Hunting season setting is an in-depth rule making process that allows WDFW to propose and collect public feedback on changes to Washington hunting rules. In between more robust three-year rule making cycles, annual season setting allows the department to propose minor season changes or changes due to emerging needs, according to the release. The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission or WDFW director sets hunting seasons based on staff recommendations and public input.