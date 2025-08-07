Primary Election vote counting continues

Slots in General Election up for grabs with 1,000 votes left to count

Tuesday marked Primary Election Day and a handful of races in Grays Harbor County are up for slots in November’s general election including city council and school board seats. Police and fire funding levies are also on the ballot.

So far, just 13.6% of registered voters in Grays Harbor County have cast ballots with 1,000 votes left to count as of 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday. The next ballot count is set for today at 5 p.m. The 2025 primary election is scheduled to be certified on Aug. 19.

Here is where the races stand currently:

Aberdeen City Council

Ward 2 Position 4

Jerry Rajcich 116

Ryan Housden 26

Darrin Lee Bates 11

Justin B. McFadden 8

City of Elma Levy to partially fund police services for 2026

Yes 205

No 189

City of Oakville mayor

Angelo Cilluffo 28

Bill Breedlove 27

Robert Lee Colgrove 1

Sheila A Jones 1

School District 5 — Aberdeen Position 4

Jeanne Marll 745

Jeremy C. Wright 381

Michelle Sturges 139

Write-in 18