Primary Election vote counting continues

Tuesday marked Primary Election Day and a handful of races in Grays Harbor County are up for slots in November’s general election including city council and school board seats. Police and fire funding levies are also on the ballot.
So far, just 13.6% of registered voters in Grays Harbor County have cast ballots with 1,000 votes left to count as of 8:07 p.m. on Tuesday. The next ballot count is set for today at 5 p.m. The 2025 primary election is scheduled to be certified on Aug. 19.
Here is where the races stand currently:
Aberdeen City Council
Ward 2 Position 4
Jerry Rajcich 116
Ryan Housden 26
Darrin Lee Bates 11
Justin B. McFadden 8
City of Elma Levy to partially fund police services for 2026
Yes 205
No 189
City of Oakville mayor
Angelo Cilluffo 28
Bill Breedlove 27
Robert Lee Colgrove 1
Sheila A Jones 1
School District 5 — Aberdeen Position 4
Jeanne Marll 745
Jeremy C. Wright 381
Michelle Sturges 139
Write-in 18