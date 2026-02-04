‘Prevention Night’ set for March 2 in Elma

The Elma Timberland Library is hosting a free “Prevention Night” on March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The purpose of the event is to discuss emerging risks facing young people including social media, substances and what parents and communities can do.
Topics will include:
Youth social media, gaming and device use
Cyberbullying, sexting, digital dating abuse and online harm
Parenting strategies for communication, boundaries, monitoring and response
Promoting empathy, resilience and healthy decision-making
Emerging drug trends impacting youth
The event, featuring substance abuse prevention educator Jermaine Galloway, a.k.a. Tall Cop, and Dr. Sameer Hinduja, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University.
The Elma Timberland Library is located at 118 N 1st St. Visit https://bit.ly/4JOY5VJ to register.