‘Prevention Night’ set for March 2 in Elma

Event aims to support parents and caregivers in responding to risks facing today’s youth

The Elma Timberland Library is hosting a free “Prevention Night” on March 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. The purpose of the event is to discuss emerging risks facing young people including social media, substances and what parents and communities can do.

Topics will include:

Youth social media, gaming and device use

Cyberbullying, sexting, digital dating abuse and online harm

Parenting strategies for communication, boundaries, monitoring and response

Promoting empathy, resilience and healthy decision-making

Emerging drug trends impacting youth

The event, featuring substance abuse prevention educator Jermaine Galloway, a.k.a. Tall Cop, and Dr. Sameer Hinduja, a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University.

The Elma Timberland Library is located at 118 N 1st St. Visit https://bit.ly/4JOY5VJ to register.