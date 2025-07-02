Our Community Credit Union donates $20,000 to Matlock Fire District 12

Money to be used to rebuild the district’s infrastructure and modernize equipment and facilities

Our Community Credit Union (OURCU) has donated $20,000 to Matlock Fire District 12. This contribution is aimed at supporting the health and safety of the community, OURCU announced via press release.

According to the press release, the donation will be used to help rebuild the district’s infrastructure and support essential modernizations to equipment and facilities, ensuring that the EMS services can thrive and support the Matlock residents. OURCU recognizes the critical role that Fire District 12 plays in maintaining the safety and well-being of the community and is committed to supporting their efforts.

“We are honored to support Matlock Fire District 12,” said Phil Prothero, OURCU’s CEO. “Our Community Credit Union was founded by loggers from the Simpson Logging Company in 1941, and we have always been deeply connected to the resilience and strength of our community. We hope this donation will help build a stronger, safer future for all residents.”

Matlock Fire District 12 has been a cornerstone of the community, providing emergency services and support during times of need. The district has been navigating significant challenges and working tirelessly to ensure the safety of all residents.

The press release added that Our Community Credit Union has a strong tradition of community involvement and support. This donation is part of the credit union’s ongoing efforts to give back to the community and make a positive impact around safety, health, and educational resources for credit union Members and the community at large.

Since its founding, OURCU has grown to over $600 million in assets and serves approximately 34,000 members. The credit union operates branches in Shelton, Union, McCleary, Elma, Montesano, Steamboat Square in Olympia, and Vashon Island.