OSPD’s Vierra honored with award

The Ocean Shores Police Department (OSPD) recently reported via Facebook that Sergeant Tony Vierra has earned the Recreational Boating Safety Life Saving Award. Vierra was recommended for this honor by Police Chief Neccie Logan and Sergeant Daniel Fode in recognition of his exceptional courage, professionalism, and dedication to boating safety and water rescue operations.

“For his lifesaving efforts, leadership, and dedication to boating safety and rescue preparedness, Sergeant Tony Vierra is truly deserving of the Recreational Boating Safety Life Saving Award,” OSPD stated in a Facebook post.

On April 3, 2025, officers were dispatched to a report of a 61-year-old individual trapped at Damon Point after an incoming tide created a swift, river-like current, cutting off walkable access to the mainland. Given the time of day and predicted tide levels, the individual would have been forced to remain on the island for at least 20 hours, exposed to cold conditions without food or water. Vierra quickly deployed the department jet ski and safely rescued the stranded subject.

Immediately following this incident, Vierra began developing a new water rescue policy, allowing Marine Patrol Officers — based on their training and experience — to safely utilize Ocean Shores Police vessels for saltwater rescues at the mouth of the Chehalis River south of the Ocean Shores jetty.

On June 16, 2025, Vierra again deployed the jet ski for a saltwater rescue involving a 61-year-old kayaker in the Oyhut Recreational Area. The kayaker, who was not equipped with a required personal floatation device or a whistle, began taking on water through a hole in the kayak and was unable to reach shore before it submerged. Vierra safely returned the kayaker to shore, where aid was declined.

On Aug. 11, 2025, the Ocean Shores Police Department assisted the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office with a report of a missing 79-year-old kayaker. The reporting party explained they had been kayaking with their spouse when the tide began pulling them out. While the reporting party made it back to Damon Point, swift currents prevented access to the mainland, and they lost sight of their spouse. Vierra launched the jet ski into the saltwater and successfully rescued the stranded kayaker, though the spouse could not be located at that time.

According the OSPD’s Facebook post, each of these rescues required Vierra to maneuver from calm marina waters through narrow passageways and into powerful, fast-moving currents, conditions that demand advanced skill, training, and experience. His actions exemplify bravery, sound judgment, and unwavering commitment to public safety.

Vierra has also played a key role in helping the department purchase two water rescue drones and is currently developing a joint Police and Fire training program to enhance both freshwater and saltwater rescue capabilities.