One person dead after a fight on Sunday in Raymond

Law enforcement says a scuffle between two men in Raymond on Sunday, Feb. 1, ended with one dead and the other facing a manslaughter charge.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., the Pacific County 911 Communications Center dispatched emergency responders for a “walk-in, unconscious, unresponsive” patient at the Raymond Fire Department (RFD).

The Raymond Police Department also responded and began investigating what had happened to the man.

A resident who lives near the fire department said they could see a male down on the concrete floor of a bay at the fire department. The male was hooked up to an automated CPR machine and was actively receiving CPR.

The man was transported to the Willapa Harbor Hospital where he died. His name has not yet been released.

A short time after the call, an officer from the South Bend Police Department responded to a trespass call for RPD at a residence on McKinley Avenue in Raymond. The officer immediately radioed in that the two calls may be connected.

As of reporting, all that is known is that the deceased male reportedly went to a residence and was involved in a physical altercation with another male. The man then left with “trouble breathing” and was taken to the RFD.

The suspect, Bo M. Bojorcas, was booked into the Pacific County Jail at 4:03 a.m. for second-degree manslaughter.