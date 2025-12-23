Ocosta area injury crash causes lengthy backup

Grays Harbor Scanner first reported that according to the Washington State Patrol, a two-vehicle injury collision occurred on state Route 105 near Montesano Street S in the Ocosta area.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday and involved a white van and a 2009 Ford Expedition traveling in opposite directions on SR-105.

Washington State Patrol reported that the 2009 Ford Expedition was headed southbound, crossed the center line and struck the northbound vehicle. Both directions of travel were blocked for several hours according to social media posts from motorists.

The cause of the collision was determined to be speed too fast for conditions. The driver of the southbound vehicle, a 21-year-old male from Cosmopolis, was not injured but is facing a charge of negligent driving in the second degree. An 18-year-old female passenger in the same vehicle was injured, and transported to Harbor Regional Hospital. The driver of the second vehicle, a 37-year-old male from Olympia, was not injured.