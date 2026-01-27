Ocean Shores Police Department chase ends in crash, arrest

According to the Ocean Shores Police Department (OSPD), on Tuesday, officers received multiple reports from residents of a reckless driver in town. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop and fled. During the pursuit, the subject vehicle struck another vehicle occupied by a single driver, who fortunately sustained only minor injuries.

After a short pursuit, the subject crashed their Tesla in the parking lot near Ocean Sunset Drug and Pizza Factory on East Chance a la Mer NE and attempted to flee on foot. Officers quickly tracked him down and took him into custody without further incident.

“Thanks to the quick thinking and coordinated efforts of Sgt. Denny, Officer Fruh, and Officer Hynes, a reckless and dangerous situation was brought to a safe conclusion,” OSPD wrote on its official Facebook page. “We are grateful for the professionalism, dedication, and teamwork displayed by our officers in protecting our community and bringing this incident to a safe resolution.”

Further investigation revealed that the subject’s driver’s license was suspended and he had an outstanding felony warrant. The suspect was booked into Grays Harbor County Jail on multiple charges.