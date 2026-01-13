Ocean Shores looking to fill board and committee vacancies

The city of Ocean Shores is looking for dedicated community minded volunteers to serve several boards, committees and commissions.

According to an official city Facebook post, the mission is to “Use your skills and passion to help shape a brighter future for Ocean Shores. Join a team that influences key decisions and guides our city’s growth.” No experience is necessary.

Current vacancies include:

Planning Commission — two positions

Parks Board — one position

Civil Service Commission — one position

Fresh Waterways Advisory Board — one position

The application can be found here: https://oceanshores.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/55538