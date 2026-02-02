Ocean Shores launches new online public records request portal

Recently, the city of Ocean Shores partnered with CivicPlus to implement its NextRequest solution, a web-based platform designed to simplify and modernize public records management.

The platform enables residents to easily submit public records requests, track their status, and access records — ultimately promoting greater transparency and government accountability. By automating workflows and streamlining request processing, NextRequest makes it faster and easier for staff to respond to requests and honor FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) and state-specific public records laws.

According to a press release, implementation of CivicPlus NextRequest will streamline the processing and reporting of public records requests and make responsive records accessible to the public.

With CivicPlus’ public records request software, NextRequest, city of Ocean Shores will be able to:

Simplify request management and increase efficiency, ensuring residents can quickly and easily access the information they need.

Automate tasks to save time with advanced workflow automation, allowing staff to focus on delivering timely, high-quality responses to public records requests.

Enhance collaboration across departments to provide more accurate and complete records for residents.

Maximize resources and improve time management, ensuring records requests are handled efficiently, even during high-demand periods.

“CivicPlus is committed to empowering government agencies with tools that enhance transparency, streamline workflows, and foster greater trust within their communities,” said CivicPlus Vice President of Product Management Eric Grant. “By adopting NextRequest, city of Ocean Shores is taking an exciting step toward supporting timely, compliant, and efficient management of public records requests. This partnership reflects our shared dedication to operational excellence and community engagement.”Visit https://www.osgov.com/departments/public_records.php for more information.