Ocean Shores holds 25th annual Flag Day Parade

The city of Ocean Shores held its 25th annual Flag Day Parade organized by the North Beach Elks Lodge this past Saturday.

Hundreds of people lined the parade route along Point Brown Avenue, Chance a la Mer and Ocean Shores Boulevard. The parade featured marching bands, drill teams, car clubs, first responders, local businesses, nonprofit organizations and more.

Marching bands and drill teams came from Seattle, Everett and Bethel. According to the Library of Congress, on June 14, 1777, the Continental Congress approved the design of a national flag.

The Mini Misfits car club takes part in the Ocean Shores Flag Day Parade.

Miss Washington’s Teen Emma Adams waves to onlookers at the Ocean Shores Flag Day Parade.