Ocean Shores glass float release begins Saturday

The 2026 Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo kicks off with the release of hundreds of authentic Japanese glass fishing floats with ‘Expo26’ etched into the glass

The 2026 Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo officially kicks off on Saturday, Valentine’s Day, with the official start of the float release.

Where: Floats are released onto the beaches in and around the greater Ocean Shores area. Open to the public.

When: Saturday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, March 8. Floats are released every day. The Expo will be held at the Ocean Shores Convention Center. Doors open on Saturday, March 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $3 per person, $5 per couple, and children under 12 are free.

What: Hundreds of authentic Japanese glass fishing floats with “EXPO26” etched into the glass to be released. Glass fishing floats still occasionally wash ashore on West Coast beaches after many years at sea, but it’s a rare occurrence.

Why: This float release activity is part of the Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo.

How: “Float fairies” and “float wranglers” regularly distribute antique glass fishing floats onto the beach, water and fringe dune areas in the greater Ocean Shores area during the float release period. Crab boats release floats outside the surf if the winds, tides and currents are cooperating.

Contest to win large prize floats: First, find a float from the float release that’s been etched with “EXPO26.” Only beachcomb one float per person. Once you’ve found a float, you can enter the contest by posting a photo of your float find on the Facebook group Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo with the hashtag #EXPO26. You can increase your chances of winning by entering the contest in-person by bringing your float to the Beachcombers and Glass Float Expo The contest ends at 3 p.m. sharp on Sunday, March 8.