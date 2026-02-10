Ocean Shores city council to hold sanctuary ‘study session’

Recently, the Ocean Shores City Council voted to hold a discussion on the possibility of the seaside town of nearly 8,000 people becoming a “sanctuary city” at a future council meeting.

The council cancelled its Tuesday, Feb. 10 regular meeting due to larger than usual expected attendance. On Monday, Feb. 9 the city announced that it will hold a City Council “study session” on Monday, Feb. 23, and one of the topics will be “sanctuary status.”

Council Study Session

Join the City Council for a Study Session to discuss sanctuary status, community safety, and federal immigration enforcement.

When and where:

Monday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

120 W Chance A La Mer NW, Ocean Shores

Public comments:

Written comments can be submitted in advance to publiccomment@osgov.com

In-person public comment will also be welcomed after the council discussion

Join remotely via Zoom:

Webinar ID: 835 2664 3172 | Passcode: 540320

or Phone One-Tap:

+1 253 205 0468,,83526643172#,,,,*540320# US

+1 253 215 8782,,83526643172#,,,,*540320# US (Tacoma)