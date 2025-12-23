Ocean Park woman killed in crash outside of Raymond

A driver died after a crash outside of Raymond on US 101 at milepost 63 near Butte Creek Road on Dec. 21 at around 10:55 p.m.

The crash closed the roadway between Butte Creek Road and Smith Creek Road on US 101 for several hours.

The driver was Bethany J. Butler, 35, of Ocean Park. Officers from the Raymond Police Department, South Bend Police Department, Shoalwater Bay Police Department and a deputy from the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene along with emergency crews from the Raymond Fire Department and Pacific County Fire District 3.

Four troopers from the Washington State Patrol, including Sgt. Bradford Moon, who heads up the WSP Naselle Detachment, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

According to radio traffic, emergency crews extricated Butler from the vehicle and immediately began CPR.

Despite their best efforts, Butler was declared deceased at the scene.

According to the investigation, Butler was heading southbound on US 101 when she lost control and crossed the center line into the northbound lane. The vehicle then slid sideways off the roadway before going onto its passenger side and slamming into a tree.