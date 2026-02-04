Novel release, poetry contest, book signings, author talks and more

The Daily World Book Nook is celebrating National Library Lovers Month throughout the month of February. Also, this week is Children’s Author and Illustrators Week, and Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, is International Book Giving Day.

The Oakville School District is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair through Friday, Feb. 10 – 13. According to Scholastic’s website, for over 100 years, Scholastic has fueled passionate readers with irresistible books they can’t wait to read. Book Fairs are available year round — each one a different experience, featuring new releases and exclusive books. Scholastic Book Fairs provide an unparalleled selection of books tailored to what students want, backed by decades of expertise.

Oakville-based author set for book release

Pacific Northwest author Elizabeth Goddard, a USA Today bestselling and Christy Award-winning novelist with over 1.5 million books sold, is set to release the thrilling conclusion to her Hidden Bay series with Deadly Currents on Feb. 17, 2026. Set in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the romantic suspense novel follows investigative journalist Cressida as she arrives in Hidden Bay to finish her late father’s manuscript on shipwrecks — only to find herself in the crosshairs of dangerous forces when her research uncovers deadly secrets surrounding the ghost ship Specter’s Bounty.

Goddard, who lives in Oakville, has built her reputation on fast-paced suspense set in the dramatic landscapes of the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. Her 2023 Christy Award win for Cold Light of Day and starred reviews from Booklist praising her work as “a fast-paced journey through beautiful yet isolated parts of the Last Frontier” have established her as a leading voice in romantic suspense.

POETRY CONTEST

Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest

Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and Hoquiam Timberland Library are partnering on a poetry contest to celebrate the 2026 Shorebird Festival.

Children in grades 1-6 in Grays Harbor are invited to write a poem inspired by the shorebirds

Limit one submission per person

Submission forms are available for pick up at any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch

Submission forms can be returned to any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch. They can also mail their submissions to the Hoquiam Timberland Library at 420 7th Street Hoquiam, WA 98550 or they can email them to klutz@trl.org.

Deadline for submissions is March 20

Winning poems will appear on a story trail on view at the refuge starting April 16

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Mike Cairns’ “Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story” Book Tour

Saturday, March 7 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Westport Timberland Library

Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to noon McCleary Timberland Library

Here’s your chance to chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, “Under The Ash,” as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Megan Milks presents Mega Milk

Orca Books Cooperative – Olympia

Thursday, Feb. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Author Megan Milks will talk about their new collection of essays, Mega Milk, in conversation with Evergreen professor Miranda Mellis and readings from other local author(s) including Sako Chapman.

Janine Gates

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Browsers will be hosting Olympia-based journalist, photographer and now author Janine Gates to discuss her book Saving the Nisqually Delta. We will gather upstairs for a fascinating presentation from the author. Copies of her book will be available for purchase and signing. Saving the Nisqually Delta chronicles the decades-long citizen activism that saved the Nisqually Delta from industrialization. Located eight miles northeast of Olympia, Washington, the Nisqually Delta is one of the country’s last unspoiled estuaries. Gates will also participate in an Author Talk event at the Lacey Timberland Library on Friday, March 6 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Asher Perlman: Hi, It’s Me Again

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m.

You will enjoy an evening of laughter and fun if you come hear Asher Perlman talk about his new book Hi, It’s Me Again. The event will be upstairs at Browsers and books will be available for purchase and signing. Hi, It’s Me Again is the second cartoon collection from acclaimed New Yorker cartoonist and internet sensation Asher Perlman. A much anticipated release, this hilarious book is a follow-up to his hit debut, the bestselling Well, This Is Me.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series — Marissa Meyer

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Seabrook Town Hall

Marissa Meyer is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Lunar Chronicles, Renegades trilogy, Heartless, and Gilded, among other celebrated works. Beloved for her sharp wit, richly built worlds, and imaginative twists on classic tales, Marissa has become one of today’s most influential voices in young adult literature. Her books have captivated millions of readers around the world and continue to inspire fandoms, fan art, and packed signing events wherever she goes.

Emily Winfield Martin in Conversation

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Saturday, Feb. 28 at 2 p.m.

Browsers is thrilled to welcome author Emily Winfield Martin as she discusses her latest book, The Wildest Thing, with Olympia’s own Nikki McClure. Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event. From the #1 New York Times bestselling author and illustrator of The Wonderful Things You Will Be comes an enchanting picture book about a child finding their “wild” self.

WRITERS GROUPS

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club 1st Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Thursday, Feb. 5 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Join us on the first Thursday of the month for Browsers (Nearly) Silent Writing Club. Writing can be lonely business. We say hello, have a brief conversation, and then write together in silence for an hour. Any type of writing, from journaling to an epic novel, is welcome. At the end, we do a quick check in. There is no critique or feedback on your work. Just time and space to write together. Meetings take place upstairs at Browsers—bring your notebook/pens/computer. (Please note: we are brimming with community but lacking in electrical outlets.) Feel free to bring a snack and/or beverage for yourself. There is no cost to attend, but you’re always welcome to make a purchase from the bookstore.

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books

Thursday, Feb 5. from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club Sunday Edition

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Sunday, Feb. 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

3rd Sunday of each month

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Orca Books Cooperative – Olympia

I.W.W. Book Club

Saturday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m.

A monthly book club, alternating between edifying and entertaining books. The Olympia I.W.W. is hosting, but anyone is welcome to participate. For February, the book is The Dispossessed by Ursula K. Le Guin. For March, the book will be How Europe Underdeveloped Africa By Walter Rodney.

Queer Open Book Club

Sunday, Feb. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Join us for an open discussion of what we’re reading. Each person will share their last month’s reads, with time for Q&A and maybe some games. Come with a hot take and leave with additions to your TBR list. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday Feb. 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2

weeks. This month’s book is Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Anker.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers. Get ideas for your ‘to be read’ pile.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Young readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series! Join us for a Pokémon themed program with FUN games, crafts, trivia and more.

Harbor Books – Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Feb. 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. February’s read will be Greenteeth by Molly O’Neill. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

February Browsers Book Club

Thursday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Join us for a meeting of the Browsers Book Club upstairs. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month’s selection is On the Calculation of Volume (Book I) by Solvej Balle, translated by Barbara J. Haveland. Solvej Balle’s seven-volume novel wrings enthralling and magical new dimensions from time and its hapless, mortal subjects. As one Danish reviewer beautifully put it, Balle’s fiction consists of writing that listens. “Reading her is like being caressed by language itself.”

Timberland Regional Library

Aberdeen

Rainy Day Reading Reviews – Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 6

Dr. Vicki Mitchell reviews Staking Her Claim by Melanie J. Mayer and Robert N. DeArmond

Friday, Feb. 13

Cristine Gilliland reviews Becoming Madame Secretary by Stephanie Dray

Friday, Feb. 20

Alan Richrod reviews Here Comes the Sun, A Last Chance … by Bill McKibben

Come hear about the books that have captivated your friends and neighbors as they share them with you.

PageTurners Book Discussion

Saturday, Feb. 21 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing James by Percival Everett.

Elma

PageTurners Book Group

Tuesday, Feb. 17 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store by James McBride.

Hoquiam

PageTurners Book Discussion

Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver.

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, Feb. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. in Hoquiam. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you! This month we will be discussing Defy the Night by Brigid Kemmerer. New members are always welcome! Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to Noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St, McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Montesano

PageTurners Book Discussion

Thursday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be discussing The Dictionary of Lost Words by Pip Williams.

Westport

PageTurners Book Group

Saturday, Feb. 28 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month we will be reading A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to Noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Stories and early learning activities that include music, movement, art, and early STEM play for children birth to 8 years old. This is an early learning program.

Raymond Timberland Regional Library

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers. This is an early learning program.

Barnes & Noble – Olympia

Barnes & Noble in Olympia hosts Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop – Olympia

Bookseller Skye hosts Story Time on the first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m. upstairs at Browsers.