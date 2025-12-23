Not too late to get into the yuletide spirt

Still looking for a Christmas activity? Check out our final yuletide round-up.

McCleary Christmas Eve Luminaries

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 3 p.m.

McCleary Cemetery

108 N 10th Street

Bring family, friends, and a lighter to help ignite the candles; everyone is welcome. This is a beautiful way to honor our loved ones and come together as a community. Every year, over 1,000 luminaries are placed. Supplies will be provided by the McCleary Fire Fighter’s Association.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m.

McCleary Museum & Event Center

426 S 3rd St

Join us for a non-denominational Christmas Eve service filled with hope, peace, and togetherness. Free and welcoming to all. Come as you are for an evening of gentle light, meaningful music, and holiday reflection. Let’s celebrate together in warmth and unity.

North Beach Senior Center’s Christmas Lunch

Thursday, Dec. 25 from Noon to 2 p.m.

Ocean Shores Lions Club

832 Ocean Shores Blvd NW

Dine in only

Seabrook

Seabrook’s Jolly Days

Through Jan. 1

Step into the storybook charm of Seabrook and experience the most wonderful time of the year along Washington’s coast. From the enchanting Winter Glass Float Find and town decorations to the twinkling tree lighting, festive holiday market, snowfall on demand, Santa sightings, and our beloved holiday parade. Cozy up with hot cocoa, gather your loved ones, and make joyful memories with a winter getaway to our walkable beach town.

For a complete list of activities visit: https://www.seabrookwa.com/events/outdoor-activities/jolly-days/