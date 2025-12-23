North Beach School District EPO Levy information

The North Beach School District will be asking voters to consider Proposition No. 1, a renewal of the district’s Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy. This levy replaces an existing levy that is set to expire at the end of calendar year 2026.

The EP&O Levy supports district operations and educational programs that are not fully funded by state and federal sources. While the state of Washington provides basic education funding, local levies help school districts maintain day-to-day operations and programs that fall outside of those allocations.

For the 2025–2026 school year, the district anticipates collecting approximately $2,235,432 through the current EP&O Levy, which represents about 17% of the district’s total operating costs. This EP&O Levy was approved by voters in February 2024 with 57% community support.

If approved, Proposition No. 1 would allow the district to continue funding expenses related to educational programs and operations not fully funded by the state. These include, but are not limited to, classroom teachers, counselors, instructional aides, food services, music and art programs, extracurricular activities and athletics, as well as maintenance and operational costs.

The proposed renewal levy would be collected over two years. In 2027, the estimated levy amount is $2,636,550, with an estimated rate of $0.63 per $1,000 of assessed property value. In 2028, the estimated levy amount is $2,778,923, with an estimated rate of $0.66 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Actual levy rates may vary based on changes in assessed property values within the district.

The state of Washington places limits on how much EP&O levy funding a district may collect per student. For North Beach School District, the per-pupil limits are $4,056 in 2027 and $4,275 in 2028. The district’s resolution seeks authority to collect up to the state-allowed maximum per-pupil amount for up to 650 students.

Ballot language, levy details, and informational materials are available through the North Beach School District and Grays Harbor County Elections. Voters are encouraged to review the information and consider how EP&O levies support local school district operations.

North Beach School District swears in board members

At the Dec. 17 Board meeting, Superintendent Richard Zimmerman administered the oath of office for four members of the North Beach School District Board of Directors, marking both new beginnings and continued leadership for the district.

Joshua Cooper – District 2 was officially sworn in to the Board for the first time following his election. Cooper joins the Board at a time when the district is engaged in important work focused on student learning, facilities planning, and community partnership.

In addition, three incumbent Board members – Donald Dowie – District 5, Halvar Olstead – District 4, and Rebeckah Fruh – District 3 – were sworn in after being reelected by voters. Their continued service provides stability and experience as the district moves forward with ongoing initiatives and long-term planning efforts.

The North Beach School District Board of Directors is responsible for setting district policy, adopting the annual budget, and working closely with the superintendent to ensure the success and well-being of all students. The district appreciates the commitment of all Board members who volunteer their time and expertise in service to the community.