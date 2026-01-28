North Beach PAWS launches new volunteer program

North Beach PAWS, a private, Hoquiam-based no-kill animal shelter, has launched PAWS Pals, a new, flexible volunteer opportunity designed for community members who want to help but cannot commit to a regular schedule.

PAWS Pals allows volunteers to sign up during the designated hours/days and assist with meaningful tasks in the Cat Shelter or Garage Sale such as cat socialization, cleaning, daily maintenance, organizing, and more. No experience is needed, and volunteers may stay for as little as one hour or as long as they wish.

“We know people want to help but might feel discouraged by a fixed schedule or training requirements,” said Carol Jamroz, president of North Beach PAWS. “Our PAWS Pals program removes those barriers and helps people contribute their time, talents, and skills to make an immediate impact.”

PAWS Pals Volunteer Days:

Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m. (Garage Sale Volunteer Day)

Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturdays from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday evening shifts are also available

The program aims to create a welcoming environment where helpers of all ages can contribute to the Cat Shelter’s daily operations or the weekly garage sale, while working directly with cats and kittens and other volunteers.

For more information, please visit northbeachpaws.org/pawspals. If you have any questions, call the volunteer coordinator at 360-500-1292.