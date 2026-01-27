News briefs

Fraud prevention

The Ocean Shores Library Foundation recently hosted a free community seminar called Identifying and Preventing Financial Scams & Fraud presented by 1st Security Bank, in partnership with the Ocean Shores Police Department. Many community members attended and learned to identify and protect themselves from financial fraud and scams.

GHCSO GOLD program graduates

Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputies Youmans, Barbo, and Byron, Medical Director Bobbie Berkey and Support Specialist Makienzy Brown graduated from GOLD (Gold-Standard Leadership Development) training on Jan. 16.

Hosted by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, GOLD is an intensive 80-hour training program developed and utilized by the United States Military Academy at West Point. It focuses on enhancing the skills and knowledge of law enforcement leaders to better serve communities.

Commemorating 10 years of service

The Ocean Shores Fire Department is acknowledging the 10-year service anniversary of several members of the Department. “Their exceptional skills and dedication have been instrumental in shaping the department into what it is today,” Ocean Shores Fire Chief Brian Ritter posted on Facebook. “We offer our sincerest congratulations on this achievement and anticipate their ongoing contributions, driven by their passion, education, and experience.”

Captain FF EMT Jake Royer

Captain FF Medic Cody Sage

Lieutenant FF Medic Michael Rifenberg

Lieutenant FF EMT Alex Reese

Lieutenant FF Medic Taylor Beach

Historic timber company partner desk has a new home

The UBC WSRCC Local 2761 donated the historic McCleary Timber Company partner desk to the McCleary Historical Society. This beautiful desk is an important piece of the town’s timber and labor history.

Vice President Chris Lewis, President Richard Rodrick, Delegate David Clingen, and Recording Secretary Mark Hanson delivered the desk to the museum, which is now on display.