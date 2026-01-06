News briefs

Grays Harbor Community Foundation scholarships available

Local students who plan to attend or are attending a two- or four-year college or university and vocational/technical programs for a license or certification are invited to apply for a Grays Harbor Community Foundation Scholarship. These scholarships are renewable for an additional three years.

This year, Grays Harbor Community Foundation plans to award over $1 million in scholarships. The application deadline is March 1, before 5 p.m. Apply at www.gh-cf.org. For questions, contact Jessica Hoover at jessica@gh-cf.org.

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation also has two new funding options for students: a Graduate and Professional School Loan Fund program and Vocational Scholarship.

The Graduate and Professional School Loan Fund program provides loans up to $10,000 per year with a maximum of $20,000 over two years. All former Grays Harbor High School graduates may apply for the loan. Students can reapply for the loan once per year for two consecutive years, and successive loans are contingent on maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale and full-time status. The application period opens in May, and applications are accepted June 17 – Aug. 22. If loans are unfilled, the application will remain open.

Vocational Scholarships are available to students enrolling for the first time or returning after a period of time in an accredited vocational, technical or trade school. Students must reside in Grays Harbor County, enroll as a new student in a vocational/technical/trade school, and pursue a career in the trades. Additionally, they must not have received a Foundation scholarship award. The average scholarship is $2,500 and the applications are reviewed quarterly.

Help remove invasive plant species from Lake Sylvia State Park

On Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 19, join the Friends of Schafer and Lake Sylvia and the Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board for a day of service in removing ivy and other invasive plant species from Lake Sylvia State Park. Come anytime between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The group will meet at 1812 Lake Sylvia Rd N in Montesano.

Volunteers will be provided tools, gloves, snacks, beverages, and a native seed packet. No Discovery Pass is required to park. For more information or to register, email GHNoxiousweed@gmail.com or (360) 964-1592.

PAWS of Grays Harbor’s live action CLUE game night rescheduled

Originally scheduled for Oct. 11, PAWS of Grays Harbor Presents: Clue “Live Action” Game Night at VASA Hall on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. for this 21+ event.

This one-of-a-kind night supports animals in need. The cost is $50 per person and is limited to 75 guests.

Step into the mystery, gather your clues, and enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with laughs, teamwork, and heart. Proceeds directly support PAWS of Grays Harbor and helps continue giving animals second chances, safety, and love.

Ticket sales close Saturday, Jan. 24. Get your tickets here: https://givebutter.com/pAMXox

PAWS of Grays Harbor is located at 800 W 1st Street in Aberdeen.