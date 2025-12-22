News briefs

Rep. Randall visits flood affected areas

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (D-6th District) visited the Grays Harbor Emergency Operations Center, the Lake Sylvia Dam and the Chehalis Reservation to view the impacts of the recent atmospheric river events firsthand. “I’m grateful to the first responders on the ground and community members working together to make sure our neighbors are safe,” Randall said via Facebook.

Christmas comes early for North Beach kids

On Saturday at Ocean Shores Convention Center, 340 children were the beneficiaries of Don and Pat’s Christmas for Kids 2025. Sponsors, volunteers and residents donated hundreds of toys, including numerous bicycles, while the Ocean Shores Fire Fighters Association donated the proceeds from its recent Turkey Bingo event. Santa Claus and the Grinch were on hand. Attendees also enjoyed refreshments.

Hoquiam holds Holiday Light Parade

Despite blustery weather, the city of Hoquiam held its Holiday Light Parade on Saturday. Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance as vehicles festooned with all manner of lighted Christmas decorations wound their way through Hoquiam.

Buck Electric Ace Hardware Tour of Lights

Last Wednesday, Ocean Shores’ Buck Electric Ace Hardware held its 7th annual Tour of Lights through the seaside town. A parade of cars full of holiday revelers visited close to 20 participating homes that were decorated top to bottom for Christmas. Kevin Case performed at the after party at the Oyhut Bay Event Center.

Aberdeen Police Department Giving Tree

Santa, his elves, and many wonderful helpers from the city of Aberdeen, including the police and fire departments, delivered gifts and food to eight families, brightening the holidays for a total of 26 children. In addition to the 60 “ornaments” that were granted by community members, APD received extra donations of art supplies, toys, clothing, and monetary funds that helped make every child’s wish list come true.

“We’re deeply grateful to our community partners for their support, including Swanson’s, Ovalstrapping Inc., Furniture World, Grays Harbor Dispatch, Olympic Family Dental, ILWU Local 24 Longshore, and the Aberdeen Firefighters Union,” APD posted to Facebook. “Once again, thank you for your unwavering support! Wishing you all a wonderful and safe holiday season!”