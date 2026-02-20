News briefs

City of Westport swears in new police chief

At the city of Westport City Council meeting held on Feb. 19, Mayor Ed Welter officially swore in Ron Phillips as Westport’s new chief of police.

Former Hoquiam band director inducted into Hall of Fame

On Sunday, Feb. 15, the Washington Music Educators Association inducted former Hoquiam High School Band Director Susan Peters into its Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony took place at the association’s annual conference in Yakima, where Peters was one of 10 educators honored during a special luncheon and recognition ceremony.

In a post on Facebook, the school district wrote, “This is a tremendous accomplishment and a fitting tribute to a career defined by excellence, dedication, and impact. Susan was recognized for her many years of teaching and leadership in the classroom, as well as for her respected work as a clinician and adjudicator throughout the Pacific Northwest. Her influence reached far beyond Hoquiam, but her heart and legacy will always be rooted here. Generations of students remember the lessons they learned in her band room — lessons about hard work, pride, discipline, and teamwork that extended well beyond music.”

Cosmopolis’ Petal Pushers seeking volunteers

With spring just around the corner, Petal Pushers and the Friends of Highland Park are seeking volunteers or donations to help beautify Cosmopolis, and there are many opportunities to get involved. If you are interested in volunteering or donating to the beautification, visit https://www.facebook.com/cosicityhall.