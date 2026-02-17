News briefs

2026 Youth Leadership Council seeking applications

U.S. Rep. Emily Randall (WA-06) is accepting applications for the 2026 Youth Leadership Council.

This exciting opportunity brings together passionate, community minded students to engage directly with Congresswoman Randall and staff on the issues that matter most. Councilmembers will gain hands-on experience in civic leadership, share their voices on critical policy topics, and connect with peers who care about serving their community. The council will collaborate on a policy recommendation to present to the Congresswoman and organize a community service day of action.

All current high school students living in Washington’s Sixth Congressional District are eligible to serve. Applications will be accepted now through March 6, 2026, and interested students can apply at visit https://randall.house.gov/services/2026-youth-leadership-council. A 500-word essay and resume submission required.

The mission of the council is to learn about the legislative work taking place in Washington, D.C., and how it impacts the state of Washington.Develop professional skills by understanding the role and responsibilities of a congressional representative’s office.

Strengthen the ability to engage in thoughtful, respectful discussions on contentious issues.

Communicate the perspectives of students in Washington’s 6th District to the Congresswoman and present informed policy recommendations.

Plan and coordinate a community service day of action.

Councilmembers are expected to attend all in-person and virtual meetings and community service day of action. Meetings will be 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. except for the community service day of action, time is TBD.

Dates:March 13 In Person

March 24 Virtual

April 14 Virtual

April 28 Virtual

May 12 Virtual

May 26 Virtual

May 28 In Person

June 13 Community Service Day of Action

For questions about the Youth Advisory Council, contact Kaila Lucky at kaila.lucky@mail.house.go.

Grays Harbor County Fair Board Scholarship accepting applications

Graduating seniors and first-year trade school apprentices who exhibited at the Fair may be eligible for a $1,000+ scholarship.

Applicants for this scholarship must have involvement in the Grays Harbor County Fair as an exhibitor in the prior year’s fair with participation as either an enrolled 4-H member, Grays Harbor County FFA member or Open Class exhibitor. The number and monetary amount awarded will be determined by the Grays Harbor County Fair Board Scholarship Committee. The minimum award will be $1,000, and applicants may only receive this scholarship once.

The submission deadline is April 29. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.ghcfairgrounds.com/p/about/fairboard.