News briefs

Sickman Ford Bridge restricted to light passenger vehicles

On Feb. 18, the Grays Harbor County Public Works Department will restrict trucks from crossing the Sickman Ford Bridge located near the City of Oakville at milepost 1.7 on South Bank Road. The closure is necessary to perform a routine inspection and a nonredundant steel tension member inspection of the bridge. Grays Harbor County has contracted with Washington State Department of Transportation to perform the inspection utilizing an under bridge inspection truck (UBIT) to inspect critical members within an arm’s length distance.

During the inspection, the existing one-lane configuration will be revised to allow for flagger-controlled alternating traffic. Due to the presence of the UBIT in the closed lane, vehicles will be restricted to light passenger vehicles. Hours of the traffic revision are anticipated to be from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

McCleary VFW Post celebrates 80th anniversary

On Feb. 7, it wasn’t only the “Love is in the Air” bazaar that drew the community to the VFW Hall in McCleary, but also the opportunity to celebrate VFW Post 5564’s 80th anniversary and view original documents that connected the past to the present.

Among the documents was a newly found folder labeled “Building Demolition 1951.” Inside the folder were papers documenting the recollection that Everett Challstedt, a member of Post 5564 and former commander, shared during an earlier conversation regarding the VFW Hall’s construction: the downtown hotel had been torn down and the materials used to build the VFW Hall.

A letter written by H. A. Ahlskog, the plant manager of Simpson Logging Company, thanked the VFW committee “on the efficient way you handled the razing of the old McCleary Hotel.”

Holly Pierce, quartermaster/adjutant for Post 5564 and Jr Vice Commander with the Department of Washington Veterans of Foreign Wars, found the folder on Friday in the back of a file cabinet. Pierce hadn’t heard of Challstedt’s story before, and now we have the materials to back up the story, she said.

Police, Fire and EMT of the Year recognized

On Feb. 7 at Montesano City Hall, Grays Harbor #3 Amaranth and Wynooche #43 Free & Accepted Masons held a Crab Feed & Benefit Auction that included presenting the Police, Fire/EMT of the Year awards.

Receiving the awards were Elliott Nelson, a police officer with the Montesano Police Department, Gene Goodner, a firefighter with the Montesano Fire Department and Blake Bradshaw, a firefighter/paramedic with East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Grays Harbor #3 Amaranth and Wynooche #43 Free & Accepted Masons programs, which include a backpack lunch program and diabetes research.

4-H scholarships available

The Grays Harbor County 4-H Council is offering educational scholarships to graduating high school seniors currently enrolled in the Grays Harbor County 4-H Program. Applicants must have accumulated at least three years of 4-H affiliation. Applications are due April 30 and to apply visit https://tinyurl.com/GH4-HScholarship.

Additionally, multiple scholarships are available through the Washington State 4-H. Current and former Washington State 4-H members are eligible to apply. Washington State University 4-H Scholarship Opportunities are due by March 15 and the application is available at https://extension.wsu.edu/4h/sge/scholarships/.

Elma High School SkillsUSA team places 1st at Olympic Regional Event

At the Olympic Regional Event held on Jan. 31, Elma High School’s SkillsUSA Welding Fabrication team placed 1st; team members were John Doelman, Quentin Philips, and Cole Gustafson. Sierra Pacific Industries and Central Welding supply hosted and donated the prizes for the event.