Book Nook: Plenty of author events in the coming weeks

Bram Stoker’s Dracula was first published on May 26, 1897.

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Katrina Kimball will be at Susan Lily & Co in Ocean Shores on June 6.

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David Done will be at Harbor Books in Hoquiam on Saturday.

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Mystery writer Leslie J. Hall will be at the Ocean Shores Public Library on June 11.

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World Dracula Day

This past Tuesday marked World Dracula Day, the anniversary of the first publication of Bram Stoker’s genre-defining gothic horror novel Dracula in 1897. According to the Bram Stoker Estate website, “Dracula has never gone out of print. That doesn’t just mean it is a popular book; it means that booksellers have literally never stopped requesting new print runs of Dracula, because they keep selling out their stock.” The novel was adapted for the stage and screen (big and small) and the character has appeared in dozens of films, television series and other media.

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 30

11 a.m. to noon

Chehalis Timberland Library

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Centralia Timberland Library

Meet and chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth — An afternoon with author and naturalist David George Gordon

Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

McCleary Museum and Event Center | Admission by donation

Learn about the Northwest’s mysterious Wild Man of the Woods from the author of The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual [published by Mountaineers Books]. Sift through the evidence, both supporting and refuting this fascinating creature’s existence — and share your stories and views. An experienced naturalist, David George Gordon shares his enthusiasm for nature through a range of interactive venues, appearing at museums, schools, libraries, garden clubs — you name it. He studied aquatic biology in college and worked at a museum and two public aquariums in the past. He is the author of 23 books. Whatever the subject, his overall focus is on singing the praises of nature.

Artist and Author David Done

Saturday, May 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Please join author and artist David Done at Harbor Books. David will have a selection of his artwork and books for sale.

Transcendence Book Signing Party

Saturday, June 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Susan Lily & Co in Ocean Shores

Writer and medium Katrina Kimball will be signing copies of her horror novel, Transcendence. Come and pick up a signed copy or bring your own to get it signed.

Meet the Authors

Thursday, June 11 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Ocean Shores Public Library

Chat with mystery writer Leslie J. Hall, author of Keep Out, and Ruth Johnson-Maxwell, author of Beyond Those Turtle Blues.

Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour [ghOST]

Harbor Books in Hoquiam will be one of the galleries on this year’s Grays Harbor Open Studios Tour June 20-21. Artist Amber Buck will exhibit her acrylic landscapes and provide painting demonstrations. She will also offer a hands-on create-your-own northwest fauvist landscape workshop. In addition, Harbor Books carries works of local authors in fiction, poetry, memoir, and children’s books. We also have greeting cards featuring images by several local artists.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, May 28 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, May 28 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, June 4 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL participates in One Book, One Coast

This spring through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Takei will be participating in an online event on Sunday, May 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. Register now! https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

All Genre Book Club

Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. May’s read is Tilt by Emma Pattee. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, June 8 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. June’s read will be Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil by V. E. Schwab. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Reading Rangers

Saturday, May 30 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for an Origami Yoda program with FUN space games, crafts, trivia and more.

Book Group

Monday, June 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

This month’s book is The Vanishing Act of Esme Lennox by Maggie O’Farrell.

Timberland Regional Library PageTurners Book Group

Montesano — Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Beach Read by Emily Henry and the group will also be selecting titles for the next reading cycle.

Westport — Saturday, June 6 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Hoquiam — Tuesday, June 9 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Hoquiam group will be selecting titles for the next reading cycle.

Aberdeen — Saturday, June 20 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

This month the group will be selecting titles for the next book club schedule.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, June 9 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m.

If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing All That’s Left in the World by Erik J. Brown. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Author Event — J.L. Engel, Saturday, May 30 at noon

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

A Court of Thorns and Roses Book Club — Wednesday, June 24 at 6 p.m.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.; June 6 special story time with Corinna Luyken reading from her book Hello, Ocean!

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Thursday, June 4 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Special Book Club meeting — Saturday, June 6 at 3 p.m., On the Calculation of Volume (Book IV) by Solvej Balle.

Author Clare Follmann in Conversation with Miranda Mellis — Saturday, June 13 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Book Launch with a Party Vibe — Wednesday, June 17 from 6 to 7 p.m. Ari Koontz and Alder Van Otterloo in conversation to celebrate Ari’s debut novel Just Ask Elsie.

Orca Books Cooperative

Author Event with A.M. Gittlitz — Tuesday, June 2 from 6 to 7 p.m.

June Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, June 12, at 6 p.m. Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts written byRebecca Hall, illustrated by Hugo Martínez.