News briefs

SBRFA firefighter set to participate in fundraiser

This March South Beach Regional Fire Authority firefighter Destiny Bramstedt will participate in the Blood Cancer United Firefighter Stair Climb in memory of Danny Steuermann, helping raise funds to support those affected by blood cancer. All donations are tax deductible. Beyond research, donations also support critical patient services, advocacy, public and professional education, and community services. For more information, visit: https://pages.lls.org/events/wa/firefighterstairclimb26/DBramstedt

Driver safety class for seniors to be offered

A senior driving class for those 55 years or older is scheduled for Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Hoquiam Senior Center.

Gerald Apple, a traffic safety education coordinator in Olympia, will be instructing the class. He has taught Traffic Safety Education for 55 years.

The class is sponsored by AAA, Washington Traffic Safety Education Association, Washington Traffic Safety Commission and the Washington Department of Licensing. It will include such topics as driving in bad weather, handling emergencies, texting and driving, road rage, roundabouts, reference points, good seeing habits, new traffic laws, prescription drugs, stop positions and pedestrians/bicycles.

Those completing the class will will be eligible for a 5% to 10% reduction on automobile insurance rates for a two- to three-year period.

The cost is $20 and participants need to register by texting/calling Gerald Apple at 360-480-5330 or sending him an email at GeraldAppl@yahoo.com.

Square dance lessons offered on the Harbor

Interested in learning to square dance?

“Grays Harbor has two square dance clubs that are offering lessons. Square dancing is a good way to stay active and to meet new people,” says a press release from the square dance clubs.

Grays Harbor Haylofters are offering a couple of free introduction to square dancing sessions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 10 and Tuesday, Feb. 17, at the Washington Elementary gym, 3003 Cherry St., in Hoquiam. For more information, call 360-589-3442.

Ocean Shores Clam Diggers are also offering a free session at 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at the Ocean Shores Library, 573 Pt. Brown Ave. NW. For more information, call 360-289-3919.

Adults and teens are invited — those with no dancing experience and those who have danced before and would like a refresher course.

Stop on by and learn to swing your partner, do-si-do and alamande left.

Small business grants available

The Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council is accepting applications for the second round of Small Business Investment Grants. Awards typically range from $4,000–$6,000 and can support things like equipment, capacity-building improvements, and employee training.

All small businesses are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color-owned and led businesses.

Eligible businesses must:

Be located in Grays Harbor, Lewis, Mason, Pacific, or Thurston counties

Meet the definition of a small business (50 employees or fewer)

Have a valid Washington state Unified Business Identifier number

Have no conflict of interest with Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council

What you’ll need to provide in the application:

Basic business information, including industry, founding date, and number of employees

W-9 form

Itemized budget and funding request ($4,000–$6,000)

The application deadline is Thursday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. To learn more and apply, visit opportunitybeginshere.org/employer/business-grants/.

Be a volunteer campground host at Olympic National Forest

The Olympic National Forest is seeking a volunteer campground host at Willaby Campground for the 2026 season. Wallaby Campground is located near Quinault and has 21 campsites.

Host duties include:

Welcoming campers with a smile

Keeping facilities in great shape

Sharing your love for the outdoors

Learn more and apply at: https://www.volunteer.gov/…/willaby-campground-host-2026.

Volunteers needed for hazards broadcasts

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management is seeking volunteer All Hazard Alert Broadcast tsunami siren observers in Aberdeen, Hoquiam, Moclips, Ocean City, Ocean Shores and Westport.

All Hazard Alert Broadcast sirens are tested on the first Monday of each month at noon.

Interested? Contact Grays Harbor County Emergency Management: 360-249-3911 or ghcdem@graysharbor.us

Home safety class

Grays Harbor AVERT will present a class on home safety, fire and fall prevention at the Ocean Shores Fire Department on Sunday, Feb. 22 from noon to 2 p.m. This short workshop will cover some of the common hazards in our homes and how we can minimize those hazards as well as information about fire extinguisher use.

Hoquiam FD promotes two

Hoquiam Fire Department Captain Chris Eisele and Battalion Chief Trevor Wheeler were officially pinned and received their badges from Hoquiam Fire Chief Dave Golding on Feb. 4. Both members were joined by their families for the ceremony.

O’Donnell joins APD

Sean O’Donnell is the newest member of the Aberdeen Police Department. He was officially sworn in by Chief Dale Green. O’Donnell is a Mount Hood Community College graduate and a United States Army veteran. He will be heading to the Basic Law Enforcement Academy next week to begin his training.

Elma police officer completes training

Elma Police Department’ Sgt. Cristelli completed the FBI-LEEDA Trilogy, a nationally recognized elite leadership program that focuses on supervising people effectively, leading departments with integrity and executive-level decision making.