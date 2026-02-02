News briefs

North Beach Jr/Sr High hosts New Year’s potlatch

The North Beach Migrant and Native Education Department hosted a New Year’s potlatch at North Beach Jr/Sr High School in Ocean Shores on Jan. 15 with 80 people in attendance. The event’s menu featured a traditional meal of Hawaiian lau lau, coconut turmeric rice and sweet rolls. They drummed and sang. Then they learned about cultural humility and engaged in an assortment of activities that instilled bonding and comrade. Members of the Taholah School District were invited as special guests.

SBRFA looking for volunteers

South Beach Regional Fire Authority has several different volunteer positions available.

Support: Drone specialist, apparatus operator, scene and traffic control, public education, and much more.

EMS: Responding to 911 medical calls, ambulance operator, and assisting EMTs/Paramedics with direct patient contact.

Fire: Reponding to 911 fire calls, engine operator, and assisting the community along with our firefighters with structure fires, car accidents and rescue.

EMS/Fire: Responding to all 911 calls and assisting all personnel.

No experience needed. On the job training.

Requirements to become a SBRFA Volunteer​

High School Diploma/GED

Driver’s License

Ability to pass a background check and drug screen

Meet minimum training and response requirements

Be willing to participate in department sponsored events and meetings

Be able to work in a team environment

Be willing to take direction from leadership

Live within 30 minutes of a SBRFA Station (preferred)

Visit https://www.sbrfa.org/volunteer to apply.

Red Cross volunteer opportunity

The American Red Cross is looking for a Blood Donor Ambassador to join its team in Hoquiam.

Blood Donor Ambassadors provide a friendly, welcoming face greeting and registering donors at check-in and thanking them for donating lifesaving blood at the refreshment table. A smile and support help make every donation experience a great one.

Interested in learning more or applying?

Contact Lindsay Taylor at (360) 790-2987 or lindsay.taylor@redcross.org

Shorebird Festival Poetry Contest

Grays Harbor National Wildlife Refuge and Hoquiam Timberland Library are partnering on a poetry contest to celebrate the 2026 Shorebird Festival.Children in grades 1-6 in Grays Harbor are invited to write a poem inspired by the shorebirds

Limit one submission per person

Submission forms are available for pick up at any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch

Submission forms can be returned to any Grays Harbor Timberland Library branch. They can also mail their submissions to the Hoquiam Timberland Library at 420 7th Street Hoquiam, WA 98550 or they can email them to klutz@trl.org.

Deadline for submissions is March 20

Winning poems will appear on a story trail on view at the refuge starting April 16

Harbor Strong January meeting recap

On Jan. 29, Harbor Strong held its monthly meeting. Items discussed included a debrief of the successful junior high pizza and game night held at the Aberdeen Library on Saturday, Jan. 24. Thirty-six kids attended and six to seven parents. There is interest in holding another game night in early May.

On Feb. 24 at Miller Jr. High School, there will be a parent night scheduled from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Online social safety will be among the topics discussed.

A community survey is underway to find out what our community’s opinions are about youth substance use in Grays Harbor community. The responses will help inform and improve prevention programs for youth that are implemented by local prevention coalitions- My TOWN (Hoquiam), Harbor Strong (Aberdeen), and Elevate East County (Elma).

The surveys are available via QR code, and the responses are due at the end of July.

To learn more about the survey, visit https://theathenaforum.org/cpwi/community-survey.