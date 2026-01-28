News briefs

2026 Grays Harbor invasive species BioBlitz

Grays Harbor Noxious Weed Control Board is kicking off a monthlong invasive/introduced species BioBlitz in Grays Harbor. The BioBlitz started on Jan. 26 in recognition of International Environmental Education Day and will end on Feb. 28 as a wrapup of Invasive Species Awareness Week.

For every 10 introduced species observed within Grays Harbor during the BioBlitz, you will earn a native seed packet that contains seven Western Washington native wildflower species that will benefit local pollinators. Each participant may receive up to three seed packets per person.

At the end of the event, visit our office at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds (34 Elma Mccleary Rd., Elma) to pick up the seed packets or we can mail your seed packet(s) to you.

To join, visit https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/2026-grays-harbor-invasive-species-bioblitz.

Teachers in Grays Harbor and Mason counties awarded $29K

For the 2025-2026 funding cycle, the Community Partners Education Grant committee awarded $29,000 in grants to 50 teachers from 10 public school districts in Grays Harbor and Mason counties.

“Our local business partners share a deep commitment to supporting education. Together, we’re investing in projects that strengthen learning, spark curiosity, and help every student feel

supported,” said committee member Shannon Henry.

The school districts in Grays Harbor County awarded funding are Elma School District ($6,200), McCleary School District ($4,218), Montesano School District ($3,550), and Oakville School District ($2,668).

Our Community Credit Union 2026 Scholarship Program now accepting applications

Graduating high school seniors who attend school in Grays Harbor, Mason and Thurston counties, and Vashon Island are invited to apply for a scholarship through Our Community Credit Union’s (OURCU) 2026 Scholarship Program.

OURCU will award ten $5,000 scholarships. Eligible applicants must be OURCU members in good standing. Application deadline is April 30, and the awards will be announced in May.

Applications and full program guidelines can be accessed at www.ourcu.com/scholarship-program.

Questions may be directed to Amber Trail at 360-427-3405, 1-800-426-5657, or atrail@ourcu.com.