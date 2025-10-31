Multiple agencies respond to drive-by shooting in Ocean Shores

Multiple agencies including the Ocean Shores Police Department, the Hoquiam Police Department, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol responded to an alleged drive-by shooting in northeast Ocean Shores Thursday morning.

At 9:28 a.m. Thursday, Grays Harbor Scanner reported that officers were responding to a call in Ocean Shores regarding a car chasing another and a possible shooting on Cardinal Avenue NE. At 9:47 a.m. Scanner reported that a vehicle was stopped on Bass Avenue, suspects had been detained and firearms had been found in the vehicle. OSPD called in the Hoquiam Police Department for assistance.

At 10:16 a.m., Scanner reported that suspects wanted on several warrants were in custody and requested assistance from the Washington State Patrol bomb squad and that “county was out assisting.”

The Ocean Shores Police Department issued a preliminary statement in the hours after the incident and a full press release Friday morning.

According to the press release, at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, OSPD units responded to a report of a shooting on the 700 block of Cardinal Ave NE.

Witnesses provided information on two vehicles fleeing the area. Both vehicles were quickly identified and stopped by OSPD units. A felony stop was conducted on each of the vehicles. Two adult subjects were later arrested and booked for assault in the first degree and drive-by shooting. OSPD reported these negligent and illegal actions did not result in any victims being struck by the gunfire.

Officers from Hoquiam Police Department, along with deputies from the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office and a trooper from Washington State Patrol immediately responded to assist OSPD.

The releases added that the assistance from these agencies was invaluable in order to help bring this incident to a safe end with suspects being taken into custody as well as assisting in several different crime scene locations which quickly stretched the OSPD resources to their max.