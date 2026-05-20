Grays Harbor County celebrates America’s 250th

The McCleary Museum participated in Good Neighbor Day America, which was held on May 16, by collecting 250 items to donate to the McCleary Food Bank.

America’s 250th is a yearlong celebration, and in Grays Harbor County, a number of organizations and cities are partaking in the celebrations. Here’s a few upcoming America’s 250th announcements and events.

Countywide

Grays Harbor museums are participating in America’s 250th, with many scheduling events once the summer season begins. The Grays Harbor Museum Association has created passports for each region within the county, and the passports are now available for sale ($3) at the museums. Visit each museum to receive a stamp and learn about the community’s history.

Mark your calendars for Aug 8, which is Museum Day and there will be free or reduced entrance fees. Participating museums include Museum of the North Beach, The Music Project, Lake Quinault Museum, Chehalis Valley Museum, Running Anvil Carriage House, History98520, McCleary Museum & Event Center and the Westport Aquarium.

Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me – The Driftwood Players

June 26-27, July 3-4 at 7:30, June 28 and July 4 at 2 p.m.

120 East 3rd Street, Aberdeen

What the Constitution Means to Me is a playful and incisive analysis of the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern day America. The piece is based on the experiences of fifteen-year-old Heidi Schreck who put herself through college by giving speeches about the U.S. Constitution. Now, she resurrects her teenage self to trace the document’s profound impact on four generations of women.

https://main.aberdeendriftwood.com/

Hoquiam

Hoquiam Hullabaloo

Friday June 26

Elvis Show

Elks Lodge, 624 K St.

6 to 8 p.m.

Free of charge

Pushrods

Saturday June 27

Downtown Hoquiam

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vendors and BBQ contest with Rays Place in Elks back parking lot

River Festival

Saturday June 27

Central Elementary, 325 W Chenault St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free games, reading station, and an ice cream eating contest presented by Buddy Moos. For the ice cream contest, there will be two groups. Group one: ages 12 and under, with 8 oz of ice cream. Group two: 13+. They will have three rounds with winners of each round moving on to finals.

1K & 5K: Registration 8:15 a.m. Start is at Hoquiam Elks.

1K- Kids, 9 a.m. — Free.

5K- Run/Walk, 9:15 a.m. — $25.

Rogue Wrestling Attractions — Red, White, & Bruised

Saturday June 27

Olympic Stadium, 101 28th St

3 to 10 p.m.

There will be vendor booths, three beer gardens, live music, and some Pushrod cars will be out in the outfield as well. Wrestling will be from 6 to 10 p.m.

Info and tickets can be found on their website at Upcoming Live Events – Rogue Wrestling Attractions

McCleary

On May 16, Good Neighbor Day America events were held nationwide, one of which was held in McCleary. Linda Thompson, the former president of the McCleary Historical Society and volunteer, also volunteers with the food bank, and she saw an opportunity for the McCleary Historical Society to participate in Good Neighbor Day America by collecting donations for the McCleary Food Bank.

“Let’s be a good neighbor to everybody, that way we’re reaching a lot more people,” said Thompson.

When volunteers arrived at noon to open the museum, a bag of food hung from the door handle and a couple waited in the car for them to open up.

Among the items donated were toiletries, which Thompson said she was glad to see because those items are needed.

At the end of the Saturday when the museum closed at 4 p.m., they met their goal of collecting over 250 items, which equated to 143 pounds.

The reason for setting a goal of 250 items is because in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary; this year Good Neighbor Day America partnered with America250. In a press release announcing the partnership, Chair of America250 Rosie Rios said, “America250 was created to unite Americans around our shared story, and Good Neighbor Day America is a powerful expression of that mission. As we mark 250 years of our nation, there is no greater tribute than showing up for one another. Service is how we honor our past and shape our future.”

Montesano

During the Montesano City Council meeting held on May 12, Mayor Tyler Trimble signed the “Washington State’s 250th” proclamation, which closed by saying, “Now Therefore, Be It Resolved, that I the Mayor of the City of Montesano do hereby proclaim that the City will engage in commemorative activities during the United States’ Semiquincentennial Year of 2026; and call upon all its residents to reflect upon the significance of this commemoration and the role of our community and its diverse people have played in the history and development of the United States of America.”

Oakville

Make plans to celebrate “Cheers to 250 Years” with the Oakville community on Saturday, June 27. The annual Independence Day Parade, celebration, and “Scoot the Route” Cruisin’ and car, truck and motorcycle show has something fun for everyone, with the parade, car show, live music from the “Pleasure Hounds,” “Talking Cedar” beer garden, kid zone, and merchandise and food vendors.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/share/1FWQvx8RVa/?mibextid=wwXIfr.