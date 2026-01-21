Multi-county pursuit ends with arrest in Grays Harbor

Cosmopolis man and two others taken into custody after high-speed chase

Grays Harbor Scanner first reported that a driver led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through multiple counties last Friday morning. The chase ended in Grays Harbor County with the arrest of a Cosmopolis man.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducting traffic patrol near SE Lynch Road and U.S. Highway 101 attempted to stop a vehicle that had been observed driving recklessly and reportedly exceeding 100 miles per hour. The driver failed to pull over resulting in a pursuit southbound on U.S. Highway 101 into Thurston County.

The chase continued onto Shaker Church Road SW, where deputies attempted a PIT maneuver, which was unsuccessful. Authorities say the driver then began using intentional countermeasures to prevent further intervention attempts. The pursuit proceeded westbound on state Route 8 into Grays Harbor County through the city of McCleary.

The incident came to an end near Hicklin and Elma McCleary roads when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway, and lodged on a set of railroad tracks. Three of the vehicle’s occupants fled into a wooded area.

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Elma Police Department, and Aberdeen Police Department responded to the call, including an APD drone operator who provided aerial support. A Thurston County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, K9 Mac and his handler, also responded to the call.

K9 Mac successfully located two of the fleeing passengers with assistance from the aerial drone. The final suspect, identified as the driver, surrendered to officers.

The driver, a 25-year-old resident of Cosmopolis, was arrested and booked into the Mason County Jail on charges of attempting to elude and two counts of reckless endangerment – domestic violence. The two passengers were taken into custody on outstanding Grays Harbor County warrants.